Alankrita: We should stop demeaning mental health issues

Actor-model Alankrita Anup Sahai feels that the way mental health issues are perceived in our society needs to change. Alankrita Anup Sahai (HT)

“There are just extremes to define mental health issues, and no one talks about the gravity of the subject. Every person has their own share of grief to battle with, and I feel without demeaning the problem one should seek proper counselling as dialogue is the only key. Consulting with a professional, who is well trained and educated to deal with certain circumstances, should be sought as it really works,” says the Love per Square Foot and Namaste England (2018),actor.

Sahai lost her father last year and calls it the toughest phase for her. “I was broken, and anxiety pangs never left my side! I didn’t want to work and I just wanted to stay alone. My father was with me through thick and thin. He never left my side and then, just in jiffy, he was gone. It took me months to understand that what worse than this could happen, and I should get back to work as that’s what my dad would have wanted. I too sought advice from a counsellor at one point, but it didn’t work well in my case. Eventually, it was my family, especially my mum, who helped me cope and get back to work.”

Once back to work, Sahai took on new projects this year. “I have wrapped a digital film and have signed a bilingual (Telugu and Tamil) project slated for 2024. Also, I am focusing on music videos, one with singer Jassie Gill will be out soon. Also, I expect my project Tipppsy, that got on hold due to various reasons, will be out soon. So, for now, I am going with the flow,” concludes the actor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail