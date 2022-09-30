Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha go traditional for cocktail party, hold hands as they pose for romantic pictures

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are just days ahead from becoming a married couple. The two are busy in their pre-wedding festivities, which are being held at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi. After their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Richa and Ali attended a cocktail bash on Friday. Also Read| Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share dreamy pics from sangeet ceremony

The couple posed for the paparazzi as they headed to the cocktail party on Friday night. Ali Fazal was dressed in a colourful sherwani while Richa opted for a golden saree for the occasion. Ali asked for his would-be bride's hand as they posed for pictures with big smiles on their faces.

Earlier on Friday, Richa and Ali had taken to their Instagram handles to share pictures from their sangeet ceremony. The two gave romantic poses for the camera in the pictures. Richa captioned them, "Mohabbat Mubarak (congratulations on love)," adding the hashtag #RiAli, and her groom responded by writing on his account, "Tumko bhi (To you too)."

Previously, Richa had shared a glimpse of her mehendi on her Instagram Stories. The mehendi featured their wedding logo ‘A & R’ in the middle. Ali was also seen with mehendi on his hands as he posed for the shutterbugs ahead of the cocktail party.

Richa and Ali are due to tie the knot on October 6 after around a decade of dating. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and they were planning to tie the knot in 2020 itself, but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They talked about the delay in a joint statement they recently released for their fans. They said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

Richa and Ali had confirmed on social media earlier this month that they are planning to tie the knot in October, after a series of pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. The celebrations will conclude with a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

