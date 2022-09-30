Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share dreamy pics from sangeet ceremony, twin in white

Bride-to-be Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with fiance Ali Fazal on October 6. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Ali Fazal from their photoshoot ahead of their wedding. She wore a pink floral lehenga with a matching necklace around her neck. Ali wore white kurta pyjama with white stole. In one of the pictures, Richa can be seen looking into Ali's eyes with a lot of love. He also looked back into Richa's eyes and held her hands while giving a romantic pose for the camera. ( Also read: Richa Chadha shares pic of her mehendi as she kickstarts pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. Watch)

She captioned the pictures, “Mohabbat Mubarak.” She used the hashtag #RiAli on the post. Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Mubarak mubarak mubarak” (Congratulations, congratulations and congratulations) and Mandy Takhar wrote, “Big congratulations.” Musician Akriti Kakar commented, “Love you both.”

One of her fans wrote, “Made for eachother.” Another fan commented, “Looking lovely and congratulations to both the lovely couple.” Many fans and celebrity friends extended their wishes for them and dropped heart emojis.

On Thursday, Richa shared a glimpse of her mehendi ahead of the wedding. In the video, Richa appeared to be getting ready in front of a vanity mirror. She shared a close look at her mehendi, which featured their wedding logo ‘A & R’ in the middle. She also had mehendi on her feet and got herself an evil-eye artwork done on her nails.

The couple shared a voice note for their fans and celebrity friends narrating how their wedding got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and extended gratitude for all the love and blessings given to them for their wedding.

According to a report in ETimes, while Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They will be reuniting onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. The couple got engaged in 2019, after dating for seven years.

