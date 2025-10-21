Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ring in Diwali with cuddles, actress shares Raha's cute rangoli prep and pink lehenga

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turned their Diwali post into a heartwarming family album, sharing glimpses of their celebration at home. In one of the pictures, the couple's daughter, Raha Kapoor, can be seen painting a rangoli. Fans showered love on Alia Bhatt's Instagram post featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali celebration.

Alia shares Diwlai pictures with Ranbir

In the pictures posted by Alia on Tuesday, Ranbir holds Alia from behind as they look adoringly into the camera. Alia wore a light-pink chikankari kurta paired with a lime-green straight skirt, while Ranbir chose a crisp white chikankari kurta. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Dillwali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours"

Fans also delighted in Alia Bhatt's more relaxed, playful side. She shared several fun pictures and goofy videos with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. The posts feature the sisters making funny faces and immersing themselves in Diwali festivities.

Fans adore their pictures

Fans were quick to flock to Alia Bhatt’s recent Instagram update, leaving comments that brimmed with admiration and affection. One user wrote, “She blooms in quiet grace." Many others couldn’t help but praise the way she and Ranbir Kapoor looked together, with comments like “Most lovely couple” and “Awwww koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho saktaaa haiii. (How can someone be so pretty)”. Some fans were almost overwhelmed, “Haayyyeeee cute pictures… can’t take my eyes off.” A few noticed the effortless style and uniqueness of her outfit, writing, “How you manage to get all the beautiful dresses, I mean all unique dresses.” And the admiration continued with, “I’m the one blushing here,” and “Grace and glow in perfect harmony.”

Ranbir and Alia's current work

On the professional front, Alia is set for her action-spy film Alpha under Yash Raj Films, and is also part of the much-anticipated Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, scheduled for March 2026. Ranbir's Ramayana is one of his highly anticipated projects of his current projects. Director Nitesh Tiwari's epic, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and is made in two parts. The first is expected to hit the theatres on Diwali 2026.