Alia Bhatt announces Eternal Kids on her 33rd birthday; aims to tell childhood stories she and sister Shaheen grew up on

Sharing the update on social media, Alia revealed that the new venture already has multiple projects in the pipeline. “Our production company, Eternal Sunshine, just had a baby; say hello to Eternal Kids. We have three exciting projects lined up already,” she wrote.

Actor and producer Alia Bhatt is expanding the creative universe of her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions , with a new initiative dedicated to children’s storytelling. On her birthday, the actor announced Eternal Kids, a new segment focused on creating imaginative, heartwarming content for children.

The first project is a story titled “There’s C and G and M,” inspired by characters and tales created by her grandfather. The actor shared that the stories were a cherished part of her childhood and that she and her sister grew up listening to them. “Shaheen and I grew up on these stories, and now we are thrilled to bring them to you. Miss you, Grandpaa,” Alia wrote.

Another project announced under the banner is “OOLANGOO.” Alia revealed that the story revolves around a mysterious creature so unique that her mother had to invent a new word for it while telling the tale. She added that her mother also wrote the story.

The third project will expand the world of Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma, based on the children’s book inspired by Alia’s sustainable kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. The production house now plans to turn it into a series, along with more books in the future.

Announcing the new venture, Alia described the idea behind it in a heartfelt caption: “Introducing Eternal Kids. Where the childhood we remember meets the child still living quietly inside us.” The announcement comes on Alia’s 33rd birthday.

Fans quickly showered the initiative with love in the comments section. One comment read, “How cuteeee.” Another wrote, “This is super cute.” A third fan commented, “Very thoughtful. All the best for this new journey, Alia, and happy birthday.” Another fan added, “Wow, this looks exciting.”

Apart from this, Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, are also working on another project: a Prime Video Original film titled Don’t Be Shy. The film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukeri.

The film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and spirals out of her control. The cast and other details of the film are yet to be announced.