Alia Bhatt stuns in black saree as she attends special screening of Poacher in London with sister Shaheen, mom. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Alia posted a bunch of pictures from the event. Alia was accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and which to star in) (L-R) Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at special screening of Poacher in London.

Alia shares pics from Poacher London event

In the first photo, Alia posed as she stood near a window. She wrote, "Today (red rose emoji)" alongside the picture. She gave different poses in the next few photos. Posting a black and white picture with Shaheen Bhatt, Alia wrote, "With my best, @shaheenb."

Alia also re-posted a picture shared by Soni on her Instagram Stories. It showed the trio sitting in the audience and smiling for the selfie. Another photo showed Alia on stage sitting with the team of Poacher.

Alia Bhatt posed as she stood near a window.

Alia was accompanied by Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt.

What Alia wore for event

For the event, Alia opted for a black velvet saree with a golden border. She paired it with a black sleeveless blouse. Alia also wore a pearl necklace and earrings and tied her hair into a bun. Soni was seen in a black dress, while Shaheen opted for pink and red ethnic wear.

Actor Freida Pinto and film director Gurinder Chadha also attended the event. Prime Video India also shared several pictures from the event on Instagram. It shared the photos with the caption, "The echoes of the jungle take over London at this special screening tonight! #PoacherOnPrime, Feb 23."

Fans praise Alia

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "Fifth picture her smile looks exactly like Madhuri Dixit." "The epitome of elegance, distinction and sophistication, Alia Bhatt," read a comment. "God truly took his time while making Alia Bhatt," said an Instagram user. A person also called Alia "stunning".

About Poacher

Alia is an executive producer on the Prime Video series that marks director Richie Mehta's return to streaming space. An eight-part crime drama based on true events, Poacher uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The show stars Nimisha Sajaya, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in prominent roles. It starts streaming on Prime Video on February 23.

