Alia Bhatt celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with ‘sasu ma’ Neetu Kapoor, gorges on modaks. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year in Mumbai. The actor, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming films Alpha and Love & War, took to her Instagram account to share how she spent the last few days of the festive season. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor do aarti together, perform Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. Watch) Alia Bhatt posted pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Alia's Ganesh Chaturthi spread

Alia shared a pair of pictures of her bright pink churidaar set that she wore on the occasion. Paired with traditional jewellery, the actor looked stunning in the attire. In another picture, she stood with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and the two of them held hands and smiled for the picture. Don't miss the picture of the modak in the next picture! Alia shared these pictures with the caption, “Love, blessings & modaks 🫶🏻”

Alia married Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November 2022.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai as they did a pooja during Ganpati Visarjan at a pandal in Mumbai. Neetu performed aarti with Ranbir, and the two joined in performing Ganpati Visarjan with the rest of the devotees.

Alia's upcoming projects

Fans saw Alia last in the 2024 release Jigra, which underperformed at the box office. The actor will be seen next in the spy action thriller Alpha, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released next year.