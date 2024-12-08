Alia Bhatt ditches her fleet of luxury cars for a quick auto ride. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Gateway of India jetty on Saturday evening by the Mumbai paparazzi. Dressed in a loose beige shirt and beige pants, Alia looked casually chic with her wet hair falling on her shoulders. Even her mode of travel caught the internet's attention. (Also read: Jigra on OTT verdict: Hansal Mehta calls it better than ‘trash peddled as blockbusters’; Twitter praises Alia Bhatt) Alia Bhatt chose to take an auto home from the Gateway of India jetty.

Auto over cars?

As the paparazzi screamed her name, asking her to pose for photographs, Alia quickly got inside an auto, which was on stand-by for the actor. The photographers clicked away as Alia was whisked away in the rickshaw. Alia's bodyguard sat next to her and the auto driver was seen smiling about the entire episode and the attention they were getting.

While a few people said that she was ‘acting down to earth' and ‘middle class’, a person reasoned that it is difficult to take a car all the way to the jetties in that area. The road is raw and not made for heavy vehicles. “Aray bhai jetty pr rickshaw janay ki jaga mushkil se banti h ...vaha range rover kaise jayegi (It’s difficult to even take a rickshaw there, how will she take a Range Rover there?). Another wrote, ”Jaha gari nahi ghusta waha se auto hi lena padega. Whats the big deal (One will have to take an auto where there is no way to take a car)."

Alia's work

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which released on OTT this Friday. Jigra follows the story of Satya Anand, played by Alia Bhatt, a devoted sister who embarks on a dangerous and emotional journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The film delves into themes of family, sacrifice, and determination, offering a gripping narrative with high stakes.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.'Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. One of the key highlights of the movie is the recreation of the iconic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka', featuring Vedang Raina's vocal performance, adding a nostalgic yet contemporary touch to the film.