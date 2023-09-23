Alia Bhatt stuns in green at Gucci's Milan show, reveals her 'to-dos' in city before attending event. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has given a glimpse of herself as she recently attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Milan Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Alia posted a bunch of pictures. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt says she was initially defensive when asked about nepotism, later realised her privilege) Alia Bhatt shared pictures on Instagram.

Alia shares pics from Milan

In the photos, Alia wore a neon green top and bell-bottom denims. She accessorised her outfit with golden earrings and a bracelet. Alia also carried a black bag with her and wore dark sunglasses. In the pictures, Alia gave different poses and expressions for the camera. She also posted a selfie as she sat in her car. Instead of a caption, Alia simply wrote, "#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods."

Alia talks about her to-dos in the city

Taking to Instagram, Vogue India shared a video of Alia from the event. In a video, Alia introduced herself and said it was her first time in Milan. She also said, "I was naturally extremely excited. My to-dos are already done which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta. Really filled up on the carbs before coming for this fantastic show. New vibe that I'm currently loving is extremely easy, feeling like yourself which I'm 100 percent feeling."

Alia poses with Davika Hoorne

In another clip, she was seen chatting with actor-model Davika Hoorne. They also posed for pictures and hugged each other. At the event, Alia sat in the front row along with Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. The front row was also graced by Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling among others.

Alia recently talked about nepotism

Recently, talking with InStyle Australia, Alia opened up about nepotism and her privileged position. She had said, “I was aware that my family was in the movie industry so I naturally was also more inclined towards it, but it’s not like my father ever spoke to me like, ‘Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie'. He never brought that up. Never.”

Alia's films

Alia was last seen in her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone. Before that, she starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

