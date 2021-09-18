Alia Bhatt makes a case against ‘kanyadaan’ in new ad: ‘Am I a thing to be donated?’

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a new ad that she has featured in. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the ad is for a bridal wear brand and shows Alia as a bride.

In the ad, Alia's character is sitting in her mandap with her husband-to-be, breaking the fourth wall to tell the viewers what is in her heart. She mentions each member of her family--grandmother, father and mother-- and how much they love her. However, she also raises an internal objection against the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. She asks why her family has always treated as the ‘other’ and a temporary part of their family, despite loving her so much. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan," she asks in her internal monologue. +

However, she gets a sweet surprise when her mother-in-law and father-in-law extend her hands, to ‘give away’ their son as well. The families share big smiles and the couple gets married.

Alia's fans loved the ad and its modern concept. “Love the concept. Actually this is more beautiful ad and jitni bhi lines Alia ne boli hai is true and har ladki ko ye baat mehsoos hoti hai kabhi na kabhi kahi na kahi (Whatever lines Alia has said are true. Every girl has felt this once in her life). Every girl out there will feel good after listening and watching this ad and we will try that this happens in reality too,” wrote a fan. “Love this!! #KanyaMaan (respecting the girl) is the future of weddings,” wrote another.

Alia has been associated with the same brand for a couple of years now. Her first ad for the brand also went viral after fans photoshopped her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's face on the groom's. Actor Kunal Thakur -- whose face was replaced by Ranbir’s – confirmed that it was his picture. The photo is part of a video for bridal wear that Alia recently did.

