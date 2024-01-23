Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pose together for a rare pic after Ram Mandir ceremony

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Ayushmann Khurrana as well as film director Rohit Shetty, among others, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities from the venue have emerged on social media platforms. One of them had Ranbir Kapoor posing with ex-girlfriend Katrina and her husband Vicky. Alia was also with them. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff arrives barefoot for Ram Mandir ceremony, Vivek Oberoi shares proof) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Ayodhya.

Ranbir poses with Vicky, Alia-Katrina smile

In the photo, Ranbir held Alia with one hand, while he rested his other hand on Vicky's shoulder. Vicky smiled as he stood next to Katrina Kaif, while posing for the picture. Rohit was seen behind them.

For the event, Alia opted for a teal-coloured silk saree, which was adorned with motifs depicting the story of Ramayana. The border featured the images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and the Ram Setu. Ranbir was seen in dhoti-kurta. Katrina looked stunning in a golden saree while Vicky was dressed in kurta pyjama.

Vicky records video featuring Ranbir, Katrina, Alia

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a video in which a helicopter dropped flower petals over the temple. The clip, recorded by Vicky Kaushal, also featured Ayushmann, Katrina, Rohit, Ranbir, and Alia. All of them smiled, shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and rang bells. He shared the video with the caption, "Historical… Ayodhya @madhuridixitnene @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif @ayushmannk @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor #rammandir #ayodhya."

Who all attended the event

Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Hema Malini, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthi, Awanish K Awasthi, Kangana Ranaut, and Anupam Kher also attended the event.

About the temple, event

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style.

Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

