Jackie Shroff arrives barefoot for Ram Mandir ceremony, Vivek Oberoi shares proof

Jackie Shroff and Vivek Oberoi were among many high-profile celebrities who were a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. After the ceremony, Vivek shared a video with Jackie Shroff and pointed out that the latter had arrived at the Ram Mandir without shoes. Also read: Alia Bhatt wears stunning Ramayan-inspired saree to Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya; internet loves it Jackie Shroff with Vivek Oberoi in Ayodhya.

Vivek Oberoi meets Jackie Shroff

Both of them called each other “my favourite guy” and chanted “Jai Siya Ram” in unison. “He is not wearing shoes only. Ram ki bhoomi mein aa raho to jooto ki zarurat hi nahi hai (there is no need for shoes in the land of Lord Ram)," said Vivek Oberoi while pointing out at Jackie's bare feet.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Jackie had reached Ayodhya with a plant in his hands as usual. It's not clear to whom he gave the plant or placed it in the temple premises. Speaking to ANI, Jackie said, “I have received the blessing...I feel great that I was called. Whenever I was given the role of an inspector, my name was Ram.”

Vivek Oberoi on his Ayodhya visit

Vivek had shared several glimpses of his Ayodhya visit on his Instagram Stories. He had reached the temple with singer Sonu Nigam. He also shared selfies with Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Kumar Vishwas whom he met at the temple.

Vivek Oberoi with Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Kumar Vishwas.

Sharing his feelings on the Ram Mandir event, Vivek also told ANI, "Lord Ram made me emotional. His (Ram Lalla) form is beautiful. The sculpting is so good. I feel that Lord Ram came within the sculpture...I was very emotional and I sought blessings for everyone in the family."

Vivek, who came to the city for the first time, said that the political section may have an issue but the common man is happy and enthusiastic. He said as per ANI, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is so much energy in here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place