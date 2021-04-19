IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor leave for Maldives holiday after Covid-19 recovery. See pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have both recently recovered from coronavirus. (Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have both recently recovered from coronavirus. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor leave for Maldives holiday after Covid-19 recovery. See pics

  • Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, as they took a flight to the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST

After recovering from Covid-19 recently, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left for the Maldives on Monday. They were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Alia was seen in a yellow top, white jacket and white pants. She had her hair tied in a bun and was wearing a protective mask. Ranbir was also seen in a white T-shirt and blue pants, carrying a bag.


Alia and Ranbir are the latest Bollywood celebrities to leave for the Maldives amid rising coronavirus cases in India. On Sunday, rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took a flight to the Maldives from Mumbai. Before that, on Friday, actor Sara Ali Khan flew to the holiday destination with her mother, Amrita Singh.

Alia was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. She took to Instagram last week to announce that she had tested negative for the disease. Ranbir had tested positive in March and recovered a few days later.

While Ranbir was under home quarantine, Alia seemed to be missing him. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of their hands, clasped together. "Major missing," Alia had captioned her post.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years. Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says coronavirus is 'killing humans but healing all else', Twitter says she is 'romanticising pandemic'

The couple will soon be seen on the big screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is part of a fantasy epic trilogy and has long been delayed. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor maldives + 1 more

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.
bollywood

When Ranbir said that Alia would be a great choice for a Parveen Babi biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • Did you know that Ranbir Kapoor once said that his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, would be a good choice to play Parveen Babi in a biopic?
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
bollywood

Ranbir concerned about paparazzi, asks them 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor expressed concern about the paparazzi as he was spotted on Thursday. He asked them why they hadn't been told to cease activities yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP