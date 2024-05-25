Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more stars congratulate Anasuya Sengupta on her historic win at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian actor to win an acting award at Cannes Film Festival, after she was selected as the winner for her performance in The Shameless, which premiered on the Un Certain Regard section at the festival. From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, Hansal Mehta to Zoya Akhtar, many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor on her historic win via Instgram. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE| Anasuya Sengupta on creating history at Cannes, lifting Best Actress: I shakily walked to the stage) Several Bollywood stars congratulated Anasuya Sengupta.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh congratulate Anasuya

Alia Bhatt shared an article from Hindustan Times on her Instagram Stories, to congratulate Anasuya. “Many many many congratulations to you,” she wrote, while tagging her Instagram handle. Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the same post on her Instagram Stories to congratulate the actor.

Ranveer Singh also wished Anasuya on her win, and wrote: “So proud! (Indian flag and applause emojis). Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, ”Anasuya super proud moment for us! Huge congratulations to you and the entire team behind The Shameless." Huma Qureshi also congratulated Anasuya, and wrote, “Making us all proud.” Hansal Mehta also hailed the actor, while Zoya Akhtar also congratulated on the historic win for India.

Anasuya talked to Hindustan Times in an interview, after the historic win. "I am amazed at the love pouring in from so many back home, it makes me proud to make everyone proud. I am literally taxi-ing in the plane now on my way home to my family, I just can’t wait to be with them," she said.

According to the festival website, the official logline of The Shameless reads, “In the dead of night, Renuka escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death. She takes refuge in a community of sex workers in northern India, where she meets Devika, a young girl condemned to a life of prostitution. Their bond develops into a forbidden romance. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to escape the law and forge their path to freedom.” Renuka is played by Anasuya Sengupta whereas Omara Shetty plays Devika.