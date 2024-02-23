Alia Bhatt reacts as fan from Kerala says 'I will start preparing for my exams if she comments on this reel'

Actor Alia Bhatt's fan got her to join a new trend on Instagram. As per the trend, fans posts reels on Instagram, saying that they will start preparing for their exams if XYZ celebrity comments on the video. After Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt has also reacted to one such video. Alia Bhatt really cares about her fans' good score in exams.

Ab padhna start kar

A fan page of Alia from Kerala posted a video of the actor from the London screening of her new series Poacher. They added the following text on it: ‘If Alia Bhatt comments on this Reel, I will start preparing for my exams.’ Sure enough, Alia commented on the post. She left a few laughing emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt's comment on the post.

Others also left comments on the post. “Indian celebrities motivating children towards study,” wrote one. Another joked, “If Alia Bhatt will comment on this cringe post then I will stop studying forever.” A person commented, “Aagya comment abh padhna start kar (The comment is here, start studying now).”

Vijay Deverakonda's promise to fans

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda also replied to one such reel. Instagram user Harshitha Reddy shared a video of herself with her friend. The caption on the video reads, "If 'Vijay Deverakonda' comments on this video then we will start preparation for our exam!"

In a surprising turn of events, Deverakonda replied to the video. What's more, he even promised to meet them if they secure 90% in their examinations. "Get 90% and I’ll meet you," reads the reply from the Arjun Reddy actor.

Alia will be seen next in Jigra with Vedang Raina. The film is produced by her own Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions and directed by Vasan Bala. She announced a wrap on the movie on Thursday with pictures with Vedang, who plays her brother in the movie. Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.