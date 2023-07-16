Alia Bhatt recalls being told you can never be a great parent or professional: ‘Greatness is just extremely overrated’

Actor Alia Bhatt in a new interview gave her honest opinion on juggling work and personal life. She said the secret lies in choosing the biggest priority of the moment. She also recalled someone telling her that she can never be a ‘great parent.' Also read: Alia Bhatt says she was willing to make sacrifices for work initially Alia Bhatt on juggling multiple roles in her life.

Alia Bhatt's family

Alia married her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. They dated for several years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in November last year.

Alia Bhatt on finding balance in life

Talking about her honest outlook on balancing work and private life, Alia told Femina, “Balance is not always consistent and something always has to suffer. You might think you can do everything and nothing will suffer. You might be able to do everything, but your peace of mind will probably suffer. And I think that’s what happens very often because I want to be present with everything personally, and I want to be present professionally. But, in the bargain, I’m taking no time out for myself, giving myself no thought. So, I think it’s about trying to choose your biggest priority at that moment.”

Alia Bhatt calls greatness overrated

“Somebody once told me that you can never be a great parent or a great professional or a great daughter or a great anything. ‘Greatness’ is just extremely overrated. You just have to be good enough and honest. And keep communication wide open. So that’s what I try to do: keep communication wide open with my friends and my family, and with myself. But, even then, sometimes, I feel as if I take on too much, but I also feel like I thrive with responsibility. I don’t have the answers,” the actor added.

During the same interview, Alia also clarified that she will no longer sacrifice her family time for work. She recalled the time when she was willing to sacrifice everything, including sleep and family time, for work. However, it has changed over time. Alia is waiting for the release of her next film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It will release on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail