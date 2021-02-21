IND USA
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film

With Highway clocking 7 years, Alia Bhatt has shared a video from her drive in a car, with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST

On completion of seven years of her critically-acclaimed film Highway, Alia Bhatt has shared a candid video on her Instagram Stories with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background. She captioned it, "celebrating 7 years of highway..."

The video shows Alia without makeup, recording a video by looking in the rear view mirror, during her road journey. She seems to be travelling to or from the sets of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt has shared a video on 7 years of Highway.
Alia Bhatt has shared a video on 7 years of Highway.

Alia also asked her fans which of Highway's songs are their favourite. They could choose from Patakha Guddi, Maahi Ve, Kahaan Hoon Main, Sooha Saaha, Heera, Tu Kuja or any other soundtrack from the film.

Highway was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and featured Alia in the central role. Randeep Hooda played the male lead. It tells the story of a girl who discovers freedom after being kidnapped right before her wedding day. While Alia played the kidnapped girl, Randeep played her abductor who himself looks back at his journey after spending time with her.

The film boasted of a memorable soundtrack created by AR Rahman. The female version of Patakha Guddi was sung by Sultana Nooran and Jyoti Nooran while the male version was sung by Rahman himself.

Also read: Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home

Alia had once revealed that she didn't discuss signing a film like Highway just after her debut with Student of the Year. On being asked if she didn't even tell her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt about it, she told Bollynewsuk.com in an interview, "He actually told me that I must to do this film when he met Imtiaz. There was no discussion there. Once the trailer was out, I did get a lot of feedback that it’s a risk and that I should have waited before doing such a film. At the same time, people were surprised and that is always nice. People like surprises. Let’s see how it goes. I didn’t calculate and didn’t think. I just feel it’s a good journey for me."

