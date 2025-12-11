Alia Bhatt reveals adorable details about Raha’s curiosity: ‘Has her own relationship with paparazzi’

Actor Alia Bhatt lit up the Red Sea Film Festival recently and didn’t shy away from getting real about life as Raha’s mom. Sharing an adorable update about her daughter Raha, Alia revealed that the little one has started asking questions about her whereabouts and has even struck up her own cute little relationship with the paparazzi. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Alia gets candid

Alia made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival on Wednesday where the event hosted a special retrospective celebrating her cinematic journey.

“The last time I was here, Raha was one and now she is three. Where are you, how far away, what are you bringing me when you come back,” Alia said during the conversation stage, adding, “Now, Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi, and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back.”

During the conversation. Alia also sang Raha’s favourite lullaby, revealing that Raha now requests her to sing “this or that song”. “My priorities are my daughter and my family so I have to focus on what really matters,” Alia said while talking about the process through which she picks her projects.

Apart from this, Alia also spoke about her upcoming spy film Alpha, which is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy universe. Alia will be seen alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is directed by Shiv Rawail.

“Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed,” Alia said while talking about the film. Alia was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the film festival.

About Alia’s personal life

Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, has been cherished by fans who’ve watched their journey from co-stars to partners. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Alia's upcoming projects

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film is scheduled for release on December 25. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.