Alia Bhatt reveals how her romance with Ranbir Kapoor started due to a faulty plane seat: 'Vibe started there only'

It's known that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love when they started working together on their film Brahmastra, but Alia has now opened up about the beginning of their relationship. In her appearance on the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, Alia revealed how romance started brewing between her and Ranbir due to a faulty plane seat. Also Read| Koffee With Karan: Celebs who regretted what they said on show, apologised later

The actor recalled on Karan Johar's show that it all started on a New Year eve when she and Ranbir Kapoor took a plane to Tel Aviv for a workshop, and noted that it wasn't initially supposed to happen this way. She revealed that a seat that malfunctioned irked both her and Ranbir as they couldn't sit together for a while.

She said, “It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back."

While Alia had been vocal about her love for Ranbir Kapoor and her dreams of marrying him several years before they started dating, she revealed that even he had wanted to sit with her during the momentous plane journey. She said, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on the balcony of their Bandra home Vastu on April 14 this year. They are now expecting their first child. Brahmastra, which also marks their first film together, is scheduled for theatrical release on September 9.

Alia will be seen alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Koffee With Karan's latest season, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 7. Alia and Ranveer are also co-stars in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

