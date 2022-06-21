Alia Bhatt's cat Edward features in her workout video: 'Happy Yoga Day from my yoga partner and me'. Watch

Alia Bhatt introduced her adorable cat Edward as her ‘yoga partner’ in a new video. On Tuesday, the actor shared a clip from her yoga class, as she wished her followers on International Yoga Day 2022. In the brief video, she shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia was seen petting Edward. Along with the video, Alia wrote, “Happy Yoga Day from my yoga partner and me.” Read more: Alia Bhatt takes break from shooting Heart of Stone, meets Ranbir Kapoor's family in London for dinner

Alia, who is filming her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone in London, was seen wearing grey workout clothes in the undated video, which was filmed inside her Mumbai home. She shared the video with a relaxing song, titled Sunrise Yoga. Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor gave a glimpse of their yoga routines on International Yoga Day. Alia, who is known for being an animal-lover, shared a BTS video of her workout with her cat.

Earlier in April, Alia had called Edward her ‘cat of honour’, as she shared her wedding photos on Instagram. In the pictures, she posed with Edward and was dressed in her bridal white and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi. In February, Alia also shared a photo of Edward, who joined the actor as she promoted her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She captioned her post, "Thoda pyaar thoda promotions #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

In previous social media posts, Alia had called Edward 'eternal' and her ‘muse’. Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, also have a black cat, named Juniper. In 2020, as she shared a picture of Juniper, Alia wrote, "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."

Meanwhile, on Monday, a photo of Alia meeting her husband Ranbir Kapoor's family in London was shared online. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, author-designer Shweta Bachchan, and Alia’s sister Shaheen were also captured in the photo.

