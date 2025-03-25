Alia Bhatt’s March was all about giggles, sleep and supporting Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has treated her Instagram followers to a delightful photo dump, showcasing the highs of her March. From radiant smiles on set to sleepy selfies in bed, Alia's candid snapshots offer a glimpse into her life. Her fans are absolutely loving the peek into her world, flooding the comments section with adoration and affection. Also read: Alia Bhatt eating cake before feeding it to Ranbir Kapoor reminds internet of this Hungama scene: ‘Copied from legend’ Alia was last seen in Jigra, which also featured Vedang Raina. (Instagram)

Inside Alia Bhatt's March

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share several pictures capturing special moments of the month of March. Alia's March was a masterclass in multitasking, seamlessly juggling her passions and roles. The actor devoted time to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, and flaunts shoes from her husband Ranbir Kapoor's brand as well.

Alia's photo dump offers a heartwarming glimpse into her everyday life, featuring a moment with her pet Edward, leisurely brunches with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and behind-the-scenes peeks at her glam routine. The candid snaps showcase her fitness regimen, cozy sleep sessions, and playful mirror selfies.

She shared the images, writing, “March so far”. Alia's fans are absolutely smitten with the intimate glimpse into her life.

" Such random posting makes me so happppppyyyyy," one fan gushes, while another exclaims, "yayyy missed you sunshine”.

“My day got a whole lot better,” read one comment, with another adding, “The last pic teach us that - sleeping is more important”. “You made my day,” one social media user shared, with one writing, “Lots Of Lovee”.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Jigra. While she received praise for her performance in her last theatrical release, the film failed to draw in audiences and underperformed at the box office. Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They previously worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".

Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. It is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.