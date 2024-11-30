Shah Rukh Khan gives marriage counselling to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in new video, she threatens to ‘dhop' husband

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have come together again for a new ad. Taking to its Instagram account, the steel brand shared a video which featured Alia Bhatt as Safeena (her character from the 2019 film Gully Boy), Ranbir as Bunny (his character from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and Shah Rukh as Dr Jehangir Khan (his character from 2016 film Dear Zindagi). (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan crashes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor housewarming party in new ad. Watch their reaction) A new ad featured Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh, Alia, Ranbir's new ad

In the video, Shah Rukh and Alia's characters are seen waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's as he arrives late. He then asks them about how their marriage is going when Safeena complains about Bunny's love for mountains. Bunny then says he wants to do everything other than stay at home. As their bickering continues, Jehangir gives them a steel rod to fix their home, which broke during Bunny's rock climbing.

Internet wants a film with the trio

A person reacting to the ad said, "Glad Bunny ended up with Safeena, who supported her boyfriend’s dreams every step of the way, rather than Naina, who emotionally manipulated Bunny into believing that chasing his dreams was wrong. Safeena leaving her cheating boyfriend Murad adds an extra layer of happiness too." Naina, Bunny's love interest, was played by Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, while Murad was essayed by Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

A fan wrote, "I’ll pay any amount to watch a film produced by Rungta Steel." "This is actually cool. This is so good," tweeted another fan. "Now make one with Ranvijay and Gangubai (Ranbir and Alia's characters from Animal and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively)," read a tweet. "Somebody cast them in a comedy already," wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user. "Naina & Murad are laughing watching this somewhere in a parallel universe," said a social media user. "Very unique & amazing ad concept. Loved it thoroughly," shared a person on X.

Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh's films

Ranbir will be seen alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film will be out in theatres on March 20, 2026. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi and others.

Apart from Love And War, Alia also has Alpha. A spy universe film directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Sharvari Wagh. The film is set to release on December 25, 2025.

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.