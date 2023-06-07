Alia Bhatt shares selfie from the beach in purple swimsuit, fans call her ‘so beautiful even without makeup’

Actor Alia Bhatt gave her fans a glimpse of herself on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a no-make-up picture of herself. She also revealed what happens to her when she is 'left alone' for a few seconds. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's remark on gender equality leaves Reddit confused: ‘She's just talking gibberish’) Alia Bhatt shared a selfie on Instagram.

Alia's photo

In the picture, Alia was seen outdoors on a sunny day. Several trees were also seen in the background. In the photo, Alia didn't wear any makeup. She opted for a purple bikini top. In the selfie, Alia smiled as she posed and looked at the camera.

Alia's note

Sharing her photo, Alia captioned the post, "2.3 seconds after I’m left alone (selfie emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "She's so beautiful even without makeup." A comment read, "Aisi skin to main bhi deserve karti hu (I also deserve similar skin)." Another person said, "Cute picture of female superstar Alia." A fan also commented, "She is so beautiful."

Eventful May for Alia

Last month was eventful for Alia. The actor won the Best Performance in the Leading Role (Female) award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the IIFA 2023. The actor was not in attendance to accept her award in person. Later on Instagram, she shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy."

Alia was also announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. She also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. Alia also made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Alia upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Fans will see Alia next in director Karan Johar's romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The actor will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in August. Directed by Tom Harper, the action-thriller also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

