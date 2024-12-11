Alia Bhatt shows Kapoors’ ‘ABCEFGHI moment’ during bus ride to PM Modi’s residence in Delhi

The Kapoor Family recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the celebration of legendary Raj Kapoor’s 100th anniversary. Alia Bhatt has now shared a few pictures of the Kapoor's family's trip to Delhi and their meeting with the prime minister. Alia Bhatt shares pics of the Kapoor Family enjoying in a bus during their visit to PM Modi in Delhi.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shares fun pics from The Kapoor Family's trip to Delhi

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a few pictures featuring the Kapoor family with PM Modi. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were seen posing with PM Modi and in another, the whole family including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others were seen posing together. In another picture, the Kapoor Family could be seen filled with joy as they travelled together in a bus. It reminded us of Saif and Karisma’s son ABCDEFGI from their movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sharing the carousel of pictures, Alia Bhatt penned a long note which read, "Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn. Mr. Raj Kapoor’s impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told. Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor."

She further wrote, "Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire. We’re thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country."

About the Film Festival

To celebrate legendary Raj Kapoor’s 100th anniversary, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will organise the RK Film Festival. Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor including Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker among others.