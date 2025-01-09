Alia Bhatt stuns in a bikini, rides jet ski in new photo dump from her Thailand vacation

Alia Bhatt is back with another picture-perfect photo dump from her recent vacation in Thailand, leaving fans in awe of her adventurous yet relaxing getaway. The actor was seen flaunting her physique in a bikini and chilling with her sister in the photos. Alia Bhatt stuns in a bikini in photo dump from her Thailand vacation.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they enjoy New Year getaway with Raha in Thailand. See pics)

Alia Bhatt's photo dump from Thailand vacation

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a few pics from her Thailand vacation. In one of the photos, the actor posed in a bikini, flaunting her radiant smile. While it was a relaxing getaway for her, she also indulged in adventure sports and was seen riding a jet ski in one of the pictures.

The actor shared some stunning glimpses of the beaches and even managed to make time for a workout session during her vacation. She was also seen soaking up the sun with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, on a beach while reading the book Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned them, “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories... and the tan.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their adorable daughter Raha bid farewell to 2024 with a beautiful celebration in Thailand. They were surrounded by loved ones, including Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor, and mother-actor Neetu Kapoor, as well as Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-actor Soni Razdan. Alia has now returned to Mumbai and is back at work.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s spy universe film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, this first female-led YRF spy universe film also stars Sharvari and is currently under production. In addition, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The release dates for both films are yet to be announced.