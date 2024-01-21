Alia Bhatt stuns in saree at Saudi Arabia awards event, talks about how she's ‘obsessed with movies’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. Alia was given the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt’s review of Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, gives shoutout to Vidhu Vinod Chopra) Alia Bhatt at an awards event in Saudi Arabia.

What Alia wore for awards event

For the event, Alia opted for a unique look--a red, blue and golden saree along with a cape. The actor opted for an off-shoulder blouse. She half-tied her hair and wore earrings. Alia gave different poses and smiled as she stood before the paparazzi.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Alia's acceptance speech at event

At the event, Alia gave an acceptance speech as she was honoured with the award. After receiving her trophy, she said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."

Alia says she's ‘obsessed with movies’

She also added, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

Fans react to Alia's pics, videos at event

Taking to social media platforms, several fans shared videos and pictures of Alia. Reacting to a video, a fan said, "She looks gorgeous in that outfit. It suits her so well." A comment read, "I love how she experiments with her sarees. Alia looks breathtaking." "Being awarded at an international level! Kudos. You go girl!" wrote an X user. "You make us so proud, you pretty woman," commented another fan.

Fans saw Alia last in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly and Ranveer Singh, among others. It released in theatres last year. Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra. The film will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. It is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place