Alia Bhatt takes revenge on Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood style in new ad by Karan Johar. Watch

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor featured together in a new advertisement. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Harper's Bazaar India posted a video of an upholstery fabric advertisement. It was directed by filmmaker Karan Johar. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in a new ad.

Alia, ranbir feature in new ad

The ad began with Ranbir Kapoor asking a seemingly upset Alia if she was still angry. He then showed her a trophy, announcing that he won an award, and asked Alia to congratulate him. After she obliged, Ranbir said that they should celebrate.

Couple's face-off

Alia then brought a set-up which showered Ranbir with bottles of champagne. The ad aimed to show that while he got completely drenched, the fabrics of the sofa and curtain were easily cleaned. The video ended with Alia scaring Ranbir with a juice glass as he hid behind a curtain, making her chuckle.

A part of the caption read, "Watch Ranbir and @aliabhatt in a quintessential Bollywood-style face-off, with all the glamour and style that comes along with it, in a fantastic ad directed by Karan Johar."

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in Jigra, which will release in theatres on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will also star Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia also has Alpha in the pipeline, a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

Ranbir's projects

Apart from Love & War, Ranbir is set to reprise his role in the Animal sequel, Animal Park. he was last seen in Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.