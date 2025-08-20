Alia Bhatt's anti-drugs video bombarded with mean reactions; NCB turns off comments on the post

The Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau had to turn off comments on one of their recent posts. This one featured Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Despite the backlash, the post featuring Alia Bhatt gained significant engagement with over 1.1 million views and 680 reposts.

Alia Bhatt's video with NCB

Last week, the nodal drug law enforcement agency posted the video featuring Alia on their Twitter handle. The video showed Alia asking people to say no to drugs and support NCB in their mission. The fairly harmless video was reposted more than 680 times and had 1.1 million views. The post's caption read, “Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs.”

In the video, Alia says, "Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind."

Comments turned off amid mean reactions from people

The post got six comments, after which, the NCB handle turned off the option to leave any comments at all. The few comments were all about how Alia is not the right choice for the campaign.

The commenting option on all the other posts of the NCB Chandigarh account are still available.

The trolls were still relentless, leaving meaner comments with the ‘quote-tweet’ option. “Bollywood spreading drug awareness,” wrote one. Others also called the video ‘ironic’ with many name-dropping her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

A person also called out the entire exercise of taking pledges a sham. “Like why do they keep making us take pledges? When has a pledge ever worked? If someone offers me drugs, I am not going to be like but I promised Alia Bhatt.”

Alia is among the highest-paid and most popular actors working in Bollywood currently. She was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Her next releases will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War and Yash Raj Films' Alpha.