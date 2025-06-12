Alia Kapoor? Reddit deduces Alia Bhatt has legally changed name after marriage to Ranbir Kapoor; here's 'proof'

Alia Bhatt made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month, wowing fans with her chic appearance as the L'Oreal brand ambassador at the festival. The actor recently shared a vlog of herself getting ready for the moment, giving a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes moments. What caught the internet's eye was how the hotel where she stayed at addressed her as 'Alia Kapoor', sparking speculations that the actor may have legally changed her name. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai bungalow looks ready) A stray text in Alia Bhatt's latest blog hints at her name change.

Alia Bhatt changed her last name?

The vlog, posted on Alia's official YouTube channel, shows the actor in her hotel room on the French Riviera. At one point in the video, Alia gets dressed and has her hair and makeup done by her team. In the background, the hotel's message for her is visible on an LCD. The message is addressed to 'Dear Alia Kapoor', implying that Alia has adopted the Kapoor surname since her wedding to Ranbir.

The screengrab of the moment was shared on Reddit by some eagle-eyed fans. The top comment to the post read, "Must’ve taken her husband’s name and kept Bhatt for her public-facing career since she is widely known by that surname." Others argued that the hotel may have erroneously written that. But Redditors said that since international hotels use booking IDs for such messages, it was likely Alia had legally changed her name. "How will a hotel in France know her husband’s surname? 🤷🏼‍♀️ anyway, hotel booking is done according to your legal name on ID’s," reasoned one Reddit user.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for three years now.

Fans react to Alia Kapoor

While the internet debated the logic behind Alia changing her name - some dissed patriarchy while others called it her choice - many felt that Alia needs to remain a Bhatt as it's a 'brand' now. "But she’s always be Alia Bhatt to me, naam mein wajan aagaya hai abhi (the name carries some heft). It's a brand name now," argued one. Another harked back to Alia's appearance on Koffee With Karan a couple of years ago and asked, "I thought it was "Alia Bhatt Kapoor" as she mentioned it on KWK. Ranveer got very happy and said it's got a ring to it."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after years of dating. The two met on the sets of their 2022 film Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. Alia will be next seen on the screen in YRF Spy Universe's Alpha, the first female-led spy universe film. It also stars Sharvari.