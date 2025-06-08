Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai bungalow looks ready, but internet notices one missing detail. Watch

The actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra has been completed since October last year, but it looks like the finishing touches are now almost done. Compared to last year, the home shows a lot more panache, including greenery sprouting on every floor. However, the internet noticed one key detail of the house was still missing. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor poses with Sitaare Zameen Par cast as Aamir Khan hosts musical night at home, Sachin Tendulkar attends too) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new home in Mumbai's Bandra has been under construction for a while now.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s home almost ready

A paparazzo posted a video of Ranbir and Alia’s new home on their Instagram, writing, “New beginnings in a dream home! Alia & Ranbir’s love nest is finally ready.” Compared to the video from last year, the home seems a little more complete, including greenery and fencing put in to protect the family’s privacy. The house also looks more polished than the last time around, except for the front gate that’s yet to be put in.

People thought it was hilarious that the home was ‘finally ready’ but the gate was yet to be put in, cracking jokes about it. One person commented, “Itna kharcha ho gaya ki naya gate banane k paise hi nai bache (It cost them so much they decided it doesn’t need a new gate).” Another joked, “Gate itna sasta kyu banaya Patre ka? (Why is the gate made of flatboard?)” One even wrote, “Ranbir be like main gate nahi banwaunga (Ranbir be like, I won’t get a new main gate)” An Instagram user wrote, “main gate ko alag se fund jaari hoga?? (Does the main gate have a separate fund?)”

Ranbir and Alia’s home has been under construction for a few years now. The couple has often been spotted visiting the site when it was under construction with their daughter Raha Kapoor, or Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor. They currently live in Pali Hill.

Recent work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 hit Animal in which he played the violent Ranvijay Singh, who is out for revenge. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra, which did not make a mark at the box office. They will soon star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Vicky Kaushal as their co-star. Ranbir will also star in Ramayana, while Alia will be seen in Alpha.