Allu Aravind asks Aamir Khan to work with him again in Ghajini 2: ‘I wish to make a 1000 crore film’

The 2008 film Ghajini is one of the most successful in Aamir Khan’s career. It became the highest-earning Indian film that year and the first Bollywood film to earn ₹100 crore domestically. Talking about it at the promotional event for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel in Mumbai, producer Allu Aravind pitched Ghajini 2 to Aamir. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says there's a ‘favourite’ Salman Khan song he can't stop dancing to: ‘Mai shuru ho jata hoon’) Allu Aravind presented Aamir Khan's 2008 film Ghajini, a remake of the 2005 Tamil film of the same name.

Allu Aravind on Ghajini 2

Aravind revealed at the event that during the film's shooting, Aamir told him and producer Madhu Mantena that Ghajini would be the first film to collect ₹100 crore in India. He said, “In the middle of the film, he challenged Madhu and me on set that this (Ghajini) would be the first ₹100 crore film.” When Aamir was sceptical, he said that because it ‘doesn’t sound like’ him, Aravind insisted he did it ‘late at night’.

Aamir then joked that, like his character in the film, he had ‘short-term memory loss,’ and Aravind replied that they were just ‘wishing’ it would be true. He added, “Ghajini is the first film to enter the 100 crore club; it made history. And my wish is to make another…now it has become 1000. So I wish to make a thousand crore film with him, maybe Ghajini 2.” The actor said ‘definitely’ to that and added that there was a lot of chatter on the internet about the sequel, too.

Recent work

Aamir was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In 2023, he produced ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. The actor will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which he’s also producing. Buzz is that he is also playing a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which has Rajinikanth in the lead role. Aravind’s film Thandel will be released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on February 14.