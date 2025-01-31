Aamir Khan says there's a ‘favourite’ Salman Khan song he can't stop dancing to: ‘Mai shuru ho jata hoon’

Actor Aamir Khan attended the promotional event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel in Mumbai on Friday. Talking to music composer Devi Sri Prasad there, the actor revealed that one of his ‘favourite’ songs is a Salman Khan number composed by him. (Also Read: Junaid Khan regrets his playful remark on Aamir Khan's ex-wives on Bigg Boss 18 finale: ‘I should have behaved myself’) Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are contemporaries and have been friends for years.

Aamir Khan on his favourite number

Aamir attended the event because he worked with producer Allu Aravind for Ghajini in 2008 and with Chaitanya in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. While there, he spoke to DSP and said, “There’s a song of yours, it’s my favourite song…Dhinka Chika (from 2011 film Ready). I normally don’t like to dance but vo gaana bajta hai to mai shuru ho jata hoon. (I can’t stop dancing when it’s played).” When the composer thanked him for being kind, he reiterated, “I promise you, even Salman knows this.”

Aamir on working with Salman again

For the unversed, Aamir worked with Salman in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. While they’re friends now, the two were often at loggerheads when working together. Talking about it on Bigg Boss 18, Salman said, “The thing was, Aamir was doing one film while I was juggling 15 films. He would reach the set at 7 am, but I would arrive later after finishing another shoot.” After admonishing him for his overpacked schedule, Aamir told him, “Salman it’s time, we should do Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

Last year on the Kapil Sharma show, he said, “I recently met both Shah Rukh and Salman when both of them were together. I told them that we are working in the film industry for so many years, we need to do a movie together. It will be unfair to the audiences if we do not collaborate during our film careers. At least we should share screen space in one film.”

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha; he will soon star in Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also rumoured to have a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.