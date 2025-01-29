Naga Chaitanya urges fans from wife Sobhita Dhulipala's hometown to make Thandel a hit: 'I'll lose my honour at home'

Actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thandel. The actor was present at the film's trailer launch in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, where he talked about wife Sobhita Dhulipala. He called her Vizag ammayi (Vizag girl) and shared that he is hopeful that the film will rule the box office in Vizag. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says he tells Sobhita Dhulipala to speak with him in Telugu: ‘Just hearing that same texture…’) Naga Chaitanya spoke about Sobhita Dhulipala for the first time after their marriage last year in December.

What Naga said

During the trailer launch, Naga Chaitanya got on stage and greeted the audience. He then went on to say, "Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag girl and married her. Now, there's a piece of Vizag in my home too. Even in my household, the ruling party is Vizag. So, brothers, I have a small request—Thandel should rock Vizag's box office; otherwise, I'll lose my honour at home. Please!" Fans were heard cheering for Naga after his speech.

More details

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was a vibrant showcase of Telugu customs and traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

Following their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their first public appearance as husband and wife on December 6 at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chaitanya plays a fisherman from Srikakulam in the Chandoo Mondeti-directorial Thandel. It also stars Sai Pallavi. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel re-tells the real-life story of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistan waters. The film was initially slated for release during Sankranthi but it was postponed to February 7. It will also be released in Tamil and Hindi languages, apart from Telugu.