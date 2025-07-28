Ameesha Patel shares 2002 pic with Humraaz co-stars Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna; fans get nostalgic: ‘We want sequel now’

Actor Ameesha Patel took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture clicked over two decades ago--from the promotions of her 2002 film Humraaz. Taking to Instagram, Ameesha posted the photo, which also featured her Humraaz co-stars Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Ameesha Patel's Instagram photo also featured Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

Ameesha Patel with Humraaz co-stars Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna

In the old photo, Ameesha and Bobby smiled and posed together. Akshaye Khanna, who stood next to them, was seen looking away from the camera and laughing.

Sharing the picture, Ameesha wrote, "Throwback SUNDAY — a cute picture of @iambobbydeol n Akshay Khanna — our press conference in London before the premiere of our film HUMRAAZ — grand premiere in London's Piccadilly Circus theatres (thumbs up and pink heart emojis)."

Fans get nostalgic seeing old pic

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "One of the best movies I’ve seen. We want Humraaz 2 back again." "Super duper like this movie, Humraaz 2 please," wrote a person. "I watched this in the cinema in 2002. Humraaz was a very good film," read a comment.

An Instagram user said, "It feels like it happened just yesterday, missing all your scenes from the movie." Another person said, "One of the best thrillers of Bollywood. We want a sequel now." Another fan wrote, "Best memories of the year 2002. You are looking so beautiful."

About Humraaz

Humraaz is a thriller directed by Abbas–Mustan. The film is loosely inspired by the 1998 American film A Perfect Murder, which was a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's film Dial M for Murder (1954). Humraaz was later remade in Tamil as Girivalam. The film received positive reviews from critics.

About Ameesha's recent film

Ameesha's last hit film was Gadar 2 released in 2023. The period action drama film, directed by Anil Sharma, also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).