Amid dating rumours, Salman Khan smiles bright as he attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding. See unseen pic

Salman Khan attended Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding in Mangalore. His unseen picture surfaced online, where Salman flashed his attractive smile as he posed with newlywed couple--Rishabh and Shivani Shetty amid dating rumours with Pooja. Everyone dressed up in their best traditional outfits for the occasion. Pooja also shared a bunch of happy pictures from Rishabh-Shivani's wedding celebrations on her social media handle. (Also read: Pooja Hegde decks up in saree for the 'Mangalore wedding'; fans call her 'south Indian style' exquisite. See pics)

For the wedding, Salman sported an all black look. He wore a full sleeved shirt with matching pair of pants in the picture. Pooja's brother Rishabh wore a white sherwani with matching beaded layered necklace. Rishabh's wife, Shivani wore an orange silk saree with heavy jewellery. She wore a white glittery maang tikka and kamarbanth with bangles. She tied her hair in a bun with flower garland. Pooja's father Manjunath wore an off white kurta with pyjama.

Salman smiled bright as he posed with Rishbah, Shivani and Manjunath. All of them looked straight into the camera. A Twitter handle named, Anil Saini Katariya shared Salman's picture from the wedding, and wrote, “Bhaijaan Latest Pic Pooja Hegde's Brother Wedding.”

For her brother's wedding, Pooja decked up in orange kanjivaram saree. She braided her hair with flower garland, and wore embroidered blouse and heavy jewellery. She completed her traditional look with green maang tikka and kamarbanth along with glittery bangles.

On Sunday, she shared a series of pictures from brother Rishabh and Shivani Shetty's wedding day. The couple smiled as they got clicked with the guests. Pooja also shared a happy family picture, and wrote, “My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each others presence. @shivanis09, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family.”

Pooja celebrated her 32nd birthday last year with Venkatesh and Salman Khan on the sets of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja will star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal. It is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salma under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is slated to hit the theatres on Eid, 2023.

