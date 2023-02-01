Pooja Hegde decks up in saree for the 'Mangalore wedding'; fans call her 'south Indian style' exquisite. See pics

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a series from ‘Mangalore wedding.’ She decked up in saree for her bother Rishabh Hegde's wedding. Her brother got married to Shivani Shetty. Pooja looked her best in kanjivaram saree for the occasion. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Earlier, she also shared a bunch of happy pictures from Rishabh-Shivani's wedding celebrations. She also wrote a heartfelt note for newly married couple. Many fans rushed to the comment section to drop heartwarming messages for her traditional look for the special occasion. (Also read: Ahan Shetty poses with Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty; shares unseen family pic from Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding)

For the wedding, Pooja decked up in orange kanjivaram saree. She braided her hair with flower garland. She wore embroidered blouse and heavy jewellery. She completed her look with green maang tikka and kamarbanth along with glittery bangles. She smiled and laughed while posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, she showed her back and struck a candid pose. She also posted few close up pictures of hers.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Wedding fever (thermometer emoji).” She used ‘Mangalore diaries’ and ‘mere bhai ki shaadi hai’ as the hashtags. Actor Soniya Mehra commented, “Wow babe- you are just exquisite (fire emoji).”

Reacting to the post, one of Pooja's fans wrote, “South Indian style.” Another fan commented, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and gorgeous.” Other fan wrote, “I can't take my eyes off you.” “Fantastic, looks like a wedding angel”, wrote one. “Looking gorgeous in traditional look”, added other. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her wedding outfit.

On Sunday, Pooja shared pictures from Rishabh Hegde and Shivani Shetty's wedding day. The couple smiled as they got clicked. Pooja also posted a happy family picture, and wrote, “My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each others presence. @shivanis09, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family.”

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal. It will hit the theatres on Eid, this year.

