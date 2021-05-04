Amid rumours that Bell Bottom will release on OTT, Huma Qureshi hopes that the big screen experience will revive soon

In the world full of uncertainties due to the Covid-19 crisis, Huma Qureshi is leaning towards her work to find some calmness. However, she isn’t chasing anything as such. After witnessing the pandemic, the actor admits that she realised she was chasing an idea and calls it her biggest mistake.

“Right now, I’m not chasing anything, for a change. That’s the mistake which I was making before 2020 (and this year). I was chasing an idea of something, but not anymore,” she continues, “Now, I’m just chilling. I’m doing work which is making me happy, and just living my life.”

Focusing on her work, family, and friends, Qureshi is busy these days amplifying people’s requests on Twitter seeking medical help to fight Covid-19. She further opines that sometimes while running around and working, “you’re often unkind to yourself, and don’t take rest or take breaks which you ideally should.”

Now, while she’s looking forward to making her Hollywood debut through a web film, she says she’s holding onto the hope that the big screen experience will revive soon.

Of late, there have been strong rumours about her next, Bell Bottom ditching the theatrical route and opting for a direct-to-OTT release, which the makers squashed in a statement. And while chances are very bleak, Qureshi still hopes her film opens on the big screen.

“I feel very blessed to be part of Bell Bottom,” exclaims the 34-year-old, recalling the moment when she was called to shoot the film last year, at a time when the world was reeling with a nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic.

“I was very thrilled and pleasantly surprised when the makers called and said they’ll be going and shooting outside India. Hats off to the whole team, who really put this together. All of went with the jazbaa that the whole world is on shutdown mode, and there are a lot of uncertainties like when will the theatres reopen, when will we get to shoot again and how,” she says, adding, “All of us, the actors and crew went ahead with a feeling that we want to complete this film. It was the first in the world to be shot (and completed) at that point of time, amid the pandemic. I can’t wait for it to release soon and hopefully on the big screen.”

Apart from exploring the big screen, Qureshi is also navigating the world of OTT, through which shell be making her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s zombie thriller, Army of the Dead. With Indian talent getting more visibility in the West, an excited Qureshi is eager to start a new chapter of her career.

“It’s a great time for Indian talent (in the West) that’s being appreciated across the board. I’m very happy and grateful to be part of the movement. It’s just a very exciting time,” says the actor who recently revealed her look from the film on social media.