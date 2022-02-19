Amit Misra to shoot film in his home town Etawah!

Life has come as full circle for UPite Amit Misra, the filmy dream that he once harboured during his school days in Etawah will turn into reality someday.

“Having directed two songs in Uttarakhand in November, where I featured as the male lead, I am now all set to bring my penned film on the floor that I’ll be directing and play protagonist as well. Set in my home town, we will be shooting it in Lucknow, Etawah, Agra and Mathura in the second half of this year,” shares Misra.

He has acted in several TV serial and films besides being part of films assisting in the direction department, film distribution and production.

“I have acted in 39 serials including Mere Humsafar, Shaktiman, Om Namah Shivai, Vishnu Puran and Darshan do Bhagwan. My last release as actor was Officer Arjun Singh IPS (2019) starring Priyanshu Chatterjee where I played a cop and it was shot in Prayagraj, I was also the executive producer of the project,” says Misra.

The filmmaker-actor has already completed recce in those locations. “We have got two titles registered which we will announce once the shoot is completed. The cast is being locked and film is a love story with a strong message rooted with the culture which sadly people today have forgot. It’s my payback to my land and its culture from where I have built my foundation,” he says.

Talking about his journey he adds, “I completing college from Kanpur University, I came to Delhi where I did my ICWA and started consultancy and tuitions as I was good in accounts. Simultaneously, I started doing theatre and modelling. I qualified as grade one artiste in Delhi Doordarshan and did a telefilm Do Sitaron Ka Milan as the lead. Then I came to Mumbai.”

Besides acting, Misra also dabbled in real estate to keep himself afloat. “Mumbai is not easy place and acting is very unpredictable profession so it’s important to have a second income. I assisted the director in blockbuster films including Welcome, Thank You and Ready. I had a very good role in Anees Bazmee’s film Naam starring Ajay Devgn but unfortunately it could never release,” he said.

That’s when he launched his production company and decided to get into direction. Misra directed and acted in songs by Hemant Brijwasi (reality show star from Mathura) and Delhi Shehar fame singer Yash Kumar.

“We shot the songs at Jim Corbett National Park in November and both features a model from Mauritius opposite me. We will release it next month from a big label. I will also be playing lead in my debut film as full-fledged director and producer. It’s a tough industry so one has to carve his own path…it took time but eventually it’s happening. And, my learning of all these years is coming handy,” he says and adds that he will be coming soon for a technical recce.