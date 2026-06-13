At 83, Amitabh Bachchan reveals he shot 12 short films in a day, fans call him ‘inspiration’

At 83, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove that age is no obstacle when it comes to passion and dedication. The legendary star recently shared a glimpse of his gruelling schedule on his blog, revealing that he shot 12 short films and completed two still shoots in a single day before sitting down to connect with fans online. His commitment to work has left fans deeply impressed. Amitabh Bachchan shares stills from his grueling work schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan impresses with his dedication to work Big B took to his blog late at night, around 3 am, to share details of his workday with fans. Alongside pictures from his projects, the actor emphasised his dedication to his craft and wrote, "Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films today shot .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you."

He added that, for him, the process of staying connected with his fans is something that "should never stop". He wrote, ".. this process of the connect without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाक़ी सब तो चलता रहेगा ! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then... off to bed."

Fans were quick to praise the actor's dedication. One fan commented, "Looks like you are truly superb in these ads." Another wrote, "Very nice picture sir. Sir, you are great. You are a god for all of us. There is really no description of your greatness. You are our inspiration. Everything pales in comparison to your aura. There is no one who is not inspired by you. Nothing is more important to us than your respect."

A third fan added, "Hope you are doing well. Seems like too much work, but I know it keeps you happy, so enjoy. However, you need to rest as well. Looking forward to the new season of KBC. Do take very good care of yourself. Stay blessed."

About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work Amitabh will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and serves as the next instalment in the Kalki franchise.

The first film was a massive commercial success, collecting over ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office. Amitabh essayed the role of Ashwatthama and earned widespread acclaim for his performance, with many viewers praising his screen presence and action sequences. The sequel is currently under production, and an official release date is yet to be announced.