Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek twin in white as they visit Siddhivinayak temple post Uunchai, Breathe season 2 release

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek twin in white as they visit Siddhivinayak temple post Uunchai, Breathe season 2 release

bollywood
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Soon after the release of Uunchai and Breathe Into The Shadows season 2, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at Siddhivinayak temple on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at Siddhivinayak temple on Friday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. Both of them were twinning in white kurta pyjamas and cream Nehru jackets. While Amitabh's film Uunchai released in theatres on Friday, Abhishek's Breathe Into The Shadows season 2 released on Amazon Prime on Wednesday. Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan burst out laughing as Sikandar Kher calls them 'sisters' at Monica, O My Darling event

A video from the Siddhivinayak temple shows Amitabh and Abhishek seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings, getting a tilak on their foreheads and being gifted with the patka (short cloth).

Recently, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan filled in for Amitabh Bachchan's absence at the special screening of Uunchai. It was also attended by Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Bhagyashree and many others.

Amitabh stars alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya film is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil their late friend's last wish.

Abhishek plays the central role in Breathe Into The Shadows. The crime thriller is directed by Mayank Sharma and also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. Day before the release of Abhishek's show, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to wish him. He shared the trailer and wrote, “to BREATHE .. my best ever for you always Bhaiyu .. ! Looking good .. very good .. !”

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Abhishek said Amitabh Bachchan is biased and had binge-watched the last season of Breathe. “We've been busy promoting and he (Amitabh) gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited," said Abhishek.

He revealed that Jaya won't watch his show and said, "My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan
amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out