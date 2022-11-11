Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek twin in white as they visit Siddhivinayak temple post Uunchai, Breathe season 2 release

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. Both of them were twinning in white kurta pyjamas and cream Nehru jackets. While Amitabh's film Uunchai released in theatres on Friday, Abhishek's Breathe Into The Shadows season 2 released on Amazon Prime on Wednesday. Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan burst out laughing as Sikandar Kher calls them 'sisters' at Monica, O My Darling event

A video from the Siddhivinayak temple shows Amitabh and Abhishek seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings, getting a tilak on their foreheads and being gifted with the patka (short cloth).

Recently, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan filled in for Amitabh Bachchan's absence at the special screening of Uunchai. It was also attended by Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Bhagyashree and many others.

Amitabh stars alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya film is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil their late friend's last wish.

Abhishek plays the central role in Breathe Into The Shadows. The crime thriller is directed by Mayank Sharma and also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. Day before the release of Abhishek's show, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to wish him. He shared the trailer and wrote, “to BREATHE .. my best ever for you always Bhaiyu .. ! Looking good .. very good .. !”

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Abhishek said Amitabh Bachchan is biased and had binge-watched the last season of Breathe. “We've been busy promoting and he (Amitabh) gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited," said Abhishek.

He revealed that Jaya won't watch his show and said, "My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens.”

