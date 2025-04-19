Amitabh Bachchan announces Piku re-release in theatres; Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan. Check release date inside

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a post announcing that her 2015 film Piku will be re-released in theatres. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika posted a video featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan and a few scenes from the film. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan on Piku's film anniversary, says 'I’d do it in a heartbeat') Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from the 2015 film Piku.

Amitabh talks about Piku's re-release

In the video, Amitabh said, “Nomoshkar (Hello). Piku, remember? Piku, Bhaskar da, they went on a road trip. Don't remember? Watch this. It was an amazing road trip. It was unpredictable and unforgettable.”

"There were emotions, laughter and tensions too. Piku is re-releasing at your nearest theatres. Do watch, won't you?" he added. The film will re-release in theatres on May 9, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Deepika pens note, remembers Irrfan Khan

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…"

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “The actor is a masterpiece herself, then won't her movies be!” A comment read, “One of the best movies I've ever seen! Outstanding.” A person wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it!!” An Instagram user said, “My all-time fav movie. My comfort movie.”

About Piku

Piku (2015) is a comedy drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by NP Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani. The film stars Amitabh, Deepika and late Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav also feature in the film.

Recently, Shoojit shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets during the making of Piku. On Instagram, Shoojit shared a photo where he was seen having an intense discussion with Deepika before a burst-out scene in the film. He wrote, "PIKU BTS, an intense discussion before the burst out scene". In the picture, Shoojit sat cross-legged while explaining something to Deepika, who intently listened to him.