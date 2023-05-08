Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan on Piku's film anniversary, says 'I’d do it in a heartbeat'

Deepika Padukone became emotional on the eighth anniversary of her film Piku (2015) directed by Shoojit Sircar. She remembered her late co-star Irrfan Khan and sent love out to the director, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and actor Amitabh Bachchan who played her father in the award-winning film. The actor also stated that if she had to do it all over again, she'd do the film in a heartbeat. (Also read: Deepika Padukone attends Jay Shetty's Bengaluru show with sister Anisha, blows flying kiss to fan. Watch) Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, released on May 8, 2015.

On Instagram, Deepika shared a few photographs from the making of the film and wrote, "It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku." She posted three pics, including one which showed Irrfan Khan, herself and Amitabh behind a cutout of a car in a promo shoot. The second picture was a still inside a car with all three actors and the final picture showed the three stars, in costume, making funny poses for the camera.

Fans also recalled the hit slice-of-life film and sang its praises in the comments section. One fan shared, "Came during the dying hours of Bollywood era, Piku is the kind of sleeper/musical hit movie that Bollywood used to deliver once in few months every year." Another told Deepika, "Piku is my comfort movie and so is these characters. Deepika you as piku will always be special." Another added, "Piku is indeed a gem of movie and will always have a special place in my heart."

Irrfan, who played Rana Chaudhary in the film, died on April 29, 2020. His character is the owner of a car rental company who drives Piku, a headstrong and independent single woman, and her father from Delhi to Kolkata. Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav are also part of the cast.

Piku, which was inspired by Satyajit Ray's short film Pikoo, was released in theatres on May 8, 2015. Amitabh won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards for his role as Bhashkor Banerjee, Piku's widowed hypochondriac father. Deepika won the Best Actress trophy at the 61st Filmfare Awards where the film ended up taking home four more awards including Best Film (Critics).

