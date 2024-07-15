Amitabh Bachchan says it was ‘depressing’ to see his favourite Novak Djokovic lose Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz

Amitabh Bachchan is quite a sports buff. At 81, he keenly follows not only cricket, but also other sports like tennis and football. Unlike a few other Bollywood celebrities, he didn't visit Wimbledon to watch the tournament, but had something to say about the nail-biting finals on Sunday. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rajinikanth tries to touch his feet at Ambani event. Watch) Amitabh Bachchan says it was depressing to see Novak Djokovic lose Wimbledon finals

What Amitabh said

Amitabh took to his X handle in the wee hours of Monday morning and wrote, “SPAIN must be in celebration tonight. Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon ; and Spain wins the EURO 24 , beating England 2-1. My favorite Djokovic lost , so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance , Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat!”

The internet was excited to see how invested Amitabh is in sports around the globe. One of the X users commented, “Love your spirit and enthusiasm to follow sports so keenly, Sir. This kind of passion keeps one agile.” Another wrote, “Your favourite is also Djokovic ah super sir.” “Yeah, Spain's having a good day,” echoed a third one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in his Tamil debut Vettaiyan and Section 84.

Spain trumps all

Spain indeed had a great Sunday as it won not only the UEFA Eurpoean Football Championship at 2-1 against England, but its ace tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals. While Amitabh admitted Djokovic is his favourite and it was tough to see him lose, he hailed Carlos as a “young player of some brilliance.”

Not only Amitabh, several other tennis buffs from Bollywood congratulated the new champion. Sidharth Malhotra, who visited Wimbledon with his actor-wife Kiara Advani, took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of Carlos. “What a game! Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz, on winning the Gentlemen's Singles finale for the second year in a row at Wimbledon, defeating the legendary Edjokernole. Watching you play live this season and witnessing your exceptional skill was an absolute delight! You truly deserve this moment,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan shared a clip of Carlos on his Instagram Story. Sharing the video, he wrote, “What a Win. Pure Class. Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz.” Kareena Kapoor re-shared Wimbledon's post and wrote, “oh you GOAT.”