Amitabh Bachchan gets mobbed in Surat as he arrives for ISPL season 3, internet says: ‘Leave him alone, he is 83’

A person wrote, "Why would you jump on him? He's an actor but also a human." A comment read, "Don't do this, it is horrible. It's overwhelming." An Instagram user said, "Mobbing an elderly, even if he is an actor, isn't done. Let him be. Click pictures from a distance."

In a video, Amitabh was seen inside a building as a massive crowd surrounded him. His security and the police were seen struggling to make way for him as the mob gathered around him. Reacting to a clip shared on Instagram, a fan said, "Leave him alone, he is 83."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan flew to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Friday for his work commitment. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms.

Why is Amitabh in Surat Amitabh is in Surat for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, which will begin on Friday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. The event is a month-long festival of high-octane tennis-ball T10 cricket and a vibrant celebration of India's street-cricket culture, as per a release from ISPL.

The season opener will see defending champions Majhi Mumbai take on Srinagar Ke Veer. Ahead of the first match, fans will be treated to a spectacular opening ceremony starting at 5 pm. Amitabh is the co-owner of Majhi Mumbai along wth Neeti Agarwal.

Amitabh was earlier spotted in Mumbai Earlier in the day, Amitabh was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai with his team. He was seen getting out of his car and talking urgently with a person. After spotting the paparazzi, he quickly waved at them. The actor was seen dressed in a black and white outfit.