Amitabh Bachchan received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in April.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of him getting vaccinated. He had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in April.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Amitabh captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.


In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Earl Simmons, also known as DMX, was a rapper and an actor.(Reuters)
Amitabh Bachchan recovered from Covid-19 last year.
