Amitabh Bachchan gives a humble reaction to Sourav Ganguly's fan comment on his new pics: 'The boss is out'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared two fresh new photos on Instagram. Dressed in casuals, Amitabh headed out to work in style.

Amitabh wore a blue hoodie with dark pants and a matching blue beanie. He had one hand in his hoodie's pocket and walked with his eyes to the ground. Sharing the pictures, he made a reference to the words ‘city fog’, written on his jacket, in the caption. “Yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean,” he wrote.

Amitabh's fan left compliments for him in the comment section. One of them was former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. “The boss is out ...age is just a number for him,” he wrote. Replying to him, Amitabh said, “Got to get going .. idle for too long.” He also added a bunch of laugh-out-loud emojis.

Other fans also replied to Sourav's comment. “Absolutely. Amitabh sir cannot even imagine I am such a huge fan of him. He reminds me of my late father and it is my dream to meet him one day,” wrote one. “The boss always,” wrote another.

Lately, Amitabh has been sharing almost daily updates on Instagram, showing off his cool new outfits. Sharing a picture of himelf in a white hoodie, he wrote, “Okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED.” His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post, “Can I have this hoodie.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Loveeeeee the hoodie ! Too much OG swag in the pic.”

Amitabh was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurran and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. His upcoming films include Brahmastra, The Intern, Uunchai, Runway 34 and Goodbye.

