Amitabh Bachchan gorges on cookies this festive season, talks about delivery anxiety: 'Chapad chapad kha rahe hai'

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan seems to be embracing the festive spirit this season, and he’s doing it with an indulgent appetite for cookies. The superstar delighted fans with a cheerful update on his blog, describing how he has been joyfully devouring freshly-ordered treats amid Christmas celebrations. Amitabh Bachchan balances holiday cheer with professional commitments, reflecting on work pressures and deadlines.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about gorging on cookies

Taking to his personal blog this week, Amitabh shared his experience of the holiday aromas, writing, “Its Christmas time .. Merry Christmas .. The smell of fresh dough, the special breads, and the warmth of a holiday kitchen .. The cookies are DELICIOUS .. ordered some today from #HouseofDoh.. go for it ..cookie mangwaaye ke khaaye hai humne, kya bataye, mazza aa gaya abhi aur mangwaye rahe hai. (Ordered cookies and ate it, what to say, it's delightful. Will be ordering more).”

He added that he couldn’t resist ordering more, describing the sensation as “Khoob khaye cookies abhi abhi mangwa ke… Chapad Chapad kha rahe hai swadisht… Thodi dere main aur mangwaayengay. (Ate lots of cookies... gorging on them... they are so delicious... will be ordering more...”

Amitabh on work commitments and anxiety

The post not only showcased his festive indulgence but also displayed Amitabh’s characteristic blend of humour and candidness. Despite the holiday cheer, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host took a moment to reflect on his professional commitments. He wrote thoughtfully about the pressures of deadlines and the constant push to complete work on time, noting that, even on festive days, his dedication to work remains unwavering.

Amitabh also wrote about anxiety about work, timelines, and getting back to work commitments. He wrote, "The delivery anxiety and the consciousness of time lines .. the work to finish on time and deliver .. an entire day spent in honouring that .. looks satisfactory, but still work to be done .. hence ..back to work .. "

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.