Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amitabh Bachchan pays 120 crore tax in FY 2024-25, becomes one of India's highest tax-paying celebs

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 17, 2025 09:34 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan's income streams encompass film projects, endorsement deals, and hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to reign supreme in Indian cinema at the age of 82. According to a new report, his earnings for the financial year 2024-25 stood at 350 crore, accompanied by a significant tax payment of 120 crore. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid 92 crore in 2024: Full list

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.

His income streams encompass film projects, endorsement deals, and hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan paid 92 crore in taxes.

Amitabh Bachchan's massive earnings revealed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amitabh earned 350 crore for the financial year 2024/2025, having a tax liability of 120 crore on the said income.

“From doing some of the biggest feature films of Indian Cinema to being the top pick for most of the brands – Amitabh Bachchan is an actor in demand even at the age of 82. He is also the most loved host on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The income from all these sources amounts to 350 crore, which is among the highest in the capacity of an individual in the film fraternity,” said a source to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that Amitabh paid his last instalment of advance tax worth 52.50 crore on March 15, 2025.

“He is a role model for all the Indians even today and often makes it a point to pay all taxes on time. Amitabh Bachchan is committed to sign on for exciting projects in 2025, and leave a mark among all his fans,” the source added.

About Amitabh's projects

Amitabh is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen alongside Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It was released in theatres on October 10. Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. He will also be seen in sequel of hit film Kalki 2898 AD, which will also be directed by Nag Ashwin.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On