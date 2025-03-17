Amitabh Bachchan pays 120 crore tax in FY 2024-25, becomes one of India's highest tax-paying celebs

Actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to reign supreme in Indian cinema at the age of 82. According to a new report, his earnings for the financial year 2024-25 stood at ₹350 crore, accompanied by a significant tax payment of ₹120 crore. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid ₹92 crore in 2024: Full list Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.

His income streams encompass film projects, endorsement deals, and hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan paid ₹92 crore in taxes.

Amitabh Bachchan's massive earnings revealed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amitabh earned ₹350 crore for the financial year 2024/2025, having a tax liability of ₹120 crore on the said income.

“From doing some of the biggest feature films of Indian Cinema to being the top pick for most of the brands – Amitabh Bachchan is an actor in demand even at the age of 82. He is also the most loved host on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The income from all these sources amounts to ₹350 crore, which is among the highest in the capacity of an individual in the film fraternity,” said a source to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that Amitabh paid his last instalment of advance tax worth ₹52.50 crore on March 15, 2025.

“He is a role model for all the Indians even today and often makes it a point to pay all taxes on time. Amitabh Bachchan is committed to sign on for exciting projects in 2025, and leave a mark among all his fans,” the source added.

About Amitabh's projects

Amitabh is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen alongside Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It was released in theatres on October 10. Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. He will also be seen in sequel of hit film Kalki 2898 AD, which will also be directed by Nag Ashwin.