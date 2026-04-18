Amitabh Bachchan recalls emotional memories of mother Teji Bachchan: ‘That round ball of her dupatta…’

He then shifted to a deeply emotional recollection of his mother’s comforting presence, describing how she would soothe him during difficult moments. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “That warm caress from Ma… a reassurance in her words… that round ball of her dupatta, warmed with her breath, applied to your eyes… and the immediate relief… and her words."

Big B began by observing how minor changes in daily life can often bring unexpected relief. He wrote, “Sometimes just a minor change in what has been bothering you makes life so much easier… the change needs to be executed and, of course, applied regularly… but then after… what a relief… and you wonder, was it really worth spending so much time, energy and strain on an issue that really had a simple application… for the better… and homemade ingenuity has always worked the best."

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often uses his blog to share personal reflections with fans. In his latest post, he looked back fondly on memories of his late mother, Teji Bachchan , and spoke about how her simple words once helped him navigate life’s everyday worries. He reflected on how people often get stressed over small issues, only to later realise how easily many of them could be resolved. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan urges people to keep the body and mind mobile rather than sitting around without any reason )

Amitabh Bachchan describes his mother’s influence Concluding his post on a heartfelt note, he expressed how those memories continue to stay alive with him even today. He added, “She is not with us now, but just thinking of those moments brings that care, confidence and assurance again… blessed be the Mother, who brought us into this world… be well, Ef, and be connected ever."

This is not the first time the actor has revisited memories of his mother. In a previous blog post from 2018, he had spoken about her sacrifices and the way she supported his father while also shaping his early exposure to art, cinema, and culture. He recalled how she encouraged his interests and ensured he experienced music, theatre, and even dance from a young age.

Reflecting on his childhood, he also shared how she would celebrate his small victories with pride, capturing those moments and preserving them as cherished memories. Teji Bachchan, born on August 12, 1914, was a psychology teacher and social activist in pre-independence Lahore. She passed away on December 21, 2007, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, strength, and inspiration.