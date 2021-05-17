Amitabh Bachchan reveals details of oxygen concentrators he donated, says 'My means are extremely limited'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that his 'means are extremely limited' even though it may not seem so. He also shared that he is not comfortable asking for contributions and donations. In his blog, Amitabh also revealed details about his contribution towards medical facilities for coronavirus patients in India.

Amitabh wrote in his blog late Saturday, "The work on the care fronts continues and happily I was able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations." He then went on to elaborate on the locations where the ventilators were delivered. He also thanked a few administration officials.





Amitabh got the first tranche of 50 oxygen concentrators that he had ordered from Poland for the Covid-19 centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, New Delhi. He has been regularly sharing the updates on his continued philanthropic efforts as the country fights its deadlier second wave of the coronavirus. The 78-year-old actor has also ordered an additional batch of 50 oxygen concentrators for Mumbai.

After sharing minute details of all the items donated and the locations along with pictures, Amitabh wrote, "I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted." He added that he is not comfortable seeking contributions and donations.





The actor also explained why he shared all the details and wrote, "I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises."

He also wrote, "There is always a sense of satisfaction on seeing your efforts at giving to the needy .. to those in distress .. to them that have lost their jobs due to the non functional-ability of their work professions .. those on the daily wages .. those who’s production films have been stopped because no shootings are allowed .. those who had bet their last Rupee on the completion of a film or a web series they were working on and getting paid."

On Sunday, he also wrote talked about the "quiet of the night", building up for the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, resulting in cancellation of a few important events. The actor wrote, "The 25 bedder that I spoke of last night shall now be operational, perhaps by Tuesday taking into account the after effects of the Cyclone ..But the inactivity of all else is breaking the silence too .. so many debates and discussions abound on what the modus operands of the days to come shall be."

